Frontier Group (ULCC) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Frontier Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -22.46 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$987.28 million 6.06

Frontier Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -82.48% -2.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Frontier Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 661 2182 3131 195 2.46

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 82.89%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 42.76%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Frontier Group competitors beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

