FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,455. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

