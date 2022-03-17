FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

FTCI stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

