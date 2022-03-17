FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) General Counsel Sells $616,544.24 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FCN opened at $153.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.06. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $127.38 and a one year high of $157.86.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.