Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

