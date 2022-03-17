Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

