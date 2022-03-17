FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year.

APS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

TSE:APS opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.37. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

