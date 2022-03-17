FY2022 Earnings Estimate for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will earn $5.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.75.

ADDYY stock opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

