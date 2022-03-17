FY2022 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Cut by Analyst

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

