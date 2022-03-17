G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after buying an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,203,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

