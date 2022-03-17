G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.07 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 522,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,675. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after buying an additional 135,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

