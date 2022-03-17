GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.70 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GME traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $87.70. 2,717,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of -1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.26. GameStop has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GameStop by 109.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GameStop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GameStop by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

