Gary A. Ogilby Sells 86 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 86 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total transaction of $12,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.83. 286,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 54,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

