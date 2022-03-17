GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.08. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 431,456 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $186,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

