GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GEAGF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

GEAGF stock remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

