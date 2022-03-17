GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “
Several other research firms have also commented on GEAGF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.