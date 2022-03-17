Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GEMD opened at GBX 57.04 ($0.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

