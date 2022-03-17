General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.53. 4,332,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

