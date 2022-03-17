GenesisX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $45,175.38 and approximately $12.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,392,305 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

