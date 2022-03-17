Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

GMAB stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 633,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

