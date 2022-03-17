Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 812,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,649. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

