George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. George Weston has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $124.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNGRF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

