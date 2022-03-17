GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 141,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,508,570 shares.The stock last traded at $28.22 and had previously closed at $28.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,329,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $3,930,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after buying an additional 2,752,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

