Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.93

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $19.11. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 3,374 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBNXF. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

