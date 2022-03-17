Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

