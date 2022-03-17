Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 39.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,584,000 after buying an additional 225,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -741.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

