Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 5,307 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Swmg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 60,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

