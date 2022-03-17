Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.74. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

