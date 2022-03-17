Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

