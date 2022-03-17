Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

