Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of GAIN opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56.
In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.