GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. 4,554,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $46.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.