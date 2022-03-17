Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.76.

Shares of GNL opened at $14.74 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after buying an additional 677,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 102,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 60,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

