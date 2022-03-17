Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.55. 1,509,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

