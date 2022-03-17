Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Buys 2,993 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $359.89 million, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

