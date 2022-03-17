GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.34

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 81224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $20,801,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $491,747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $156,699,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

