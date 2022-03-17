GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.34

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 81224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $20,801,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $491,747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $156,699,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
