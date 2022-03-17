GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

GMS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GMS by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GMS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GMS by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

