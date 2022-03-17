Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,684,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,951 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,622,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 114,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,033,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNOG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 995,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,075. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

