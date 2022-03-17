Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.39. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 79,466 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

