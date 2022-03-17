Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOGGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.39. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 79,466 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

