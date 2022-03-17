GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal Sells 10,000 Shares

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) Director Herb Dhaliwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.43, for a total value of C$24,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,050.

Herb Dhaliwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Herb Dhaliwal sold 5,700 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total value of C$11,286.00.

GoldMining stock opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90. GoldMining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$1.96.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

