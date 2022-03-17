Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Caryn Peterson Sells 6,279 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GOSS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 380,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,825. The company has a market capitalization of $689.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

