Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE GCM opened at C$5.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.45. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.13. The stock has a market cap of C$571.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.