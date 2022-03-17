Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.82. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 258,179 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$586.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Gran Colombia Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

