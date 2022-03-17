Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.16 ($26.54).

GYC stock opened at €19.33 ($21.24) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.13). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.05.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

