Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $293.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00269593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

