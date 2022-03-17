Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

