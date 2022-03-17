Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $56.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $166.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.04 million to $166.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $266.37 million, with estimates ranging from $240.42 million to $295.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 795,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,942. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,875 shares of company stock valued at $165,509. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greenlane by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenlane by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.