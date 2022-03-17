GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market cap of C$22.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.
About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)
