GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.

Get GreenSpace Brands alerts:

About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.