Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $134.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 91,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.