Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.33.
PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
PAC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $134.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 91,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
