Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 287,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 8.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 38,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 778,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 187,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

