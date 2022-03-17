Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,110 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

