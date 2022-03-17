Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes $5.61 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 5.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9,209.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

FNDB opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39.

